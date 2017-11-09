La Banque mondiale recrute : Senior Economist

The World Bank is recruiting a Senior Economist based in Burkina Faso who will work with the Practice, based in a client country in West Africa. The selected candidate will be an integral part of the country team and the global MFM GP, and will report to the MFM Practice Manager based in Washington DC.

Duties & Accountabilities : The candidate will be expected to perform the following tasks :

1. Independently research and analyze a wide variety of specific economic, financial, country or sector topics and issues for lending, research, and/or policy related tasks.

2. Prepare country economic, sector, strategy or research reports involving the analysis, evaluation and, preparation of data, as well as the formulation of conclusions and recommendations.

3. Lead in the writing of routine reports and participate in drafting technical working papers for wider circulation.

4. Program and modify economic/financial models using existing software packages.

5. Co-manage projects, trust funds, and grants and support data needs of sectoral staff.

6. Work independently, seeking guidance and instruction on new, unusual or complex assignments.

7. Under this position, the Economist will interact and at times lead discussion with a wide variety of groups including counterparts in government and in a variety of international and other partner organizations, academia ; Bank counterparts within and across sectors, networks ; and managers across the Bank Group.

Selection Criteria and Electronic Applications :

Minimum of a Master’s degree in economics, with eight (8) years of professional experience. A PhD would be an asset and is equivalent to three years of professional experience.

For the full position description, complete selection criteria and required competencies, candidates are requested to submit an application at www.worldbank.org/careers . Click on >Current job openings > job#172032. The World Bank is committed to achieving diversity of gender, race, nationality, culture and educational background. Individuals with disabilities are equally encouraged to apply. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Closing date is November 14, 2017