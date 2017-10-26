VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17/028 : Plumber

The U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking individuals for the position of one Plumber in the Facilities Management Section.

Opening Date : October 27, 2017

Closing Date : November 09, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates/ All Sources

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 6,058,370 p.a. (Starting Salary)

(Position Grade : FSN-04)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.



BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :



This position is one of three plumbers in the Repair and Maintenance Section of the US Embassy. The incumbent receives limited supervision from the lead plumber and full supervision is provided by the Maintenance Supervisor with overall guidance by the Facility Manager.

Required Qualifications :

NOTE : All applicants must address each selection criterion detailed below with specific and comprehensive information supporting each item. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not qualified.

• Education :

Primary school education and vocational training is required.

● Work Experience :

Two years of commercial plumbing related work is required.

• Language Proficiency :

English - Level II (Limited knowledge) is required.

French - Level II (limited knowledge) of written and spoken is required.

English language skill will be tested

• Job Knowledge :

Complete comprehension of plumbing work.

• Skills and Abilities :

Must be able to use tools of the trade plus some knowledge of welding and soldering. Must possess a valid local driver’s license and be able to drive a vehicle.

TO APPLY

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and

2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form

DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, service, trainings ; essays. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications.

Any application not fully completed will not be considered.

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

PLUMBER - FSN 04, VA# 17/028

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000 /Avenue Sembene Ousmane,

Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

The US Mission in Ouagadougou provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.