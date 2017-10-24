VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17- 27 : USAID PROJECT MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

Opening Date : October 25, 2017

Closing Date : November 21, 2017

Open to : All Interested Candidates / All Sources

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours per week)

*Ordinarily Resident (OR) : Position Grade : FSN-11

CFA 20,979,696 p.a. (Starting Salary)

Not-Ordinarily Resident (NOR) : FP-04

*Final grade/step for NORs will be determined by Washington

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT (OR) APPLICANTS (See Appendix A for definition) MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

This position covers all aspects of project management, including the design of new activities ; the management of contracts and grants awarded to implementing partner organizations ; the monitoring and evaluation of program progress, and the reporting of program results ; and liaising with all sections of the Ministry of Health, including the : National Directorate of Public Health, the National Directory for Provision of Health services, the Department of Community Health, the Disease Control Department, the Laboratories, Nutrition Directorate, the Family Health Directorate, Department of Studies and Statics, National Malaria Control Program, National HIV/AIDS program, Research Institutions, the Central Medical Stores, National Neglected Tropical Diseases program, Expanded Program on Immunization, National Tuberculosis Program, all Health technical secretariat and permanent secretariat, Directorate of health care as well as other Ministries that includes the Ministry of Animal Resources, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Wildlife, the Ministry of Agriculture and all other Ministries working with the Ministry of Health on the “One Health” Approach. Provide support on Resilience, Malaria, Global Health Security Agenda, Nutrition and Water Sanitation and Hygiene activities. This position will actively participate in all aspects of the overall Health Office with a focus on results, teamwork, participation, empowerment, accountability, and customer focus. This position will focus on Health Systems Strengthening (supply chain management, Health Financing, Human Resources for Health, etc.) Support the quantification and forecasting of all Health commodities (Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Family planning, GHSA, immunization, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health, etc.).

The position will be liaising as well with numerous counterparts that include international donors, implementing partners, technical experts and other USG agencies active in health programming in Burkina Faso.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED :

1. EDUCATION : A minimum of five years of progressively responsible professional-level experience in the management and implementation of regional and/or national level health programs, with an emphasis on preventive public health programs is required

2. EXPERIENCE : A minimum of five years of progressively more responsible experience managing and implementing programs related to agriculture growth/food security through agricultural productivity. Knowledge of Burkina Faso’s agriculture and economic reforms is required. Previous experience conducting program oversight is valuable (monitoring and evaluation in particular). Previous experience working with representatives of the donor community is an advantage. Past experience working with USAID programs, other donor-funded programs, and/or with local NGOs would be very advantageous

3. LANGUAGE : Level IV (fluency - speaking/reading/writing) English is required.

Level IV (fluency-speaking/reading/writing) in French is required.

English language skill will be tested.

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES The incumbent must be innovative, possess a strong sense of diplomacy, have excellent inter- personal skills and be capable of working both as a team member and independently. The person must also exercise sound, independent, professional judgment in negotiating program design and implementation decisions within the USAID/Burkina Faso health team as well as with counterparts within the host government and partner organizations.

These skills will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE The incumbent must have a thorough knowledge of the principles, concepts, techniques and accepted procedures of program management, evaluation, reporting and budgeting. Also, an excellent knowledge of Burkina Faso characteristics, development perspectives, objectives and priorities, particularly in health sector programs issues is desired, including knowledge of Burkina Faso’s political, legal, and administrative structures and procedures at the national and provincial levels.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION : The complete position description listing all of the duties and responsibilities may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office at HROouaga@state.gov.

HOW TO APPLY : Applicants must submit the following documents to be considered :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. Universal Application for Employment (UAE) (Form DS-174), completed in English which is available on the Embassy Web site and at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy)

2. A current resume or curriculum vitae in English that provides the same information as a DS-174 ; plus

3. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, or service, trainings ; essays. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications for their records.

All applications must be submitted in English.

Applications that are not completed in English will not be considered

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

SUBMIT APPLICATION TO :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for USAID PROJECT MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST, VA# 27/2017 – FSN 11

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

Burkina Faso

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY : The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State also strives to achieve equal employment opportunity in all personnel operations through continuing diversity enhancement programs. The EEO complaint procedure is not available to individuals who believe they have been denied equal opportunity based upon marital status or political affiliation. Individuals with such complaints should avail themselves of the appropriate grievance procedures, remedies for prohibited personnel practices, and/or courts for relief.