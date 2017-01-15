VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17 - 05 : Supply Clerk (RECEIVING)

The U.S. Mission in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for one (01) position of Supply Clerk (Receiving) in the General Services Office (GSO).

Opening Date : January 16, 2017

Closing Date : January 30, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 6,763,923 p.a. (Starting Salary)

(Position Grade : FSN-05)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :



Incumbent has primary responsibility for receiving, tracking and distributing official shipments for the Department of State and associated agencies. Organizationally, the position is located in the General Services Office of the Management Office and is under the supervision of the General Services Specialist, FSN-10.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED



1. EDUCATION : Completion of secondary education required.

2. EXPERIENCE : Minimum of two years of previous clerical office experience is required.

3. LANGUAGE. Level II English (limited knowledge) speaking and reading is required. Level II French (limited knowledge) speaking and reading is required. English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES Must be able to prepare and type reports in both English and French. Be able to recognize repeatedly purchased products and learn to identify equipment on the basis of ordering, shipping or manufacturer’s information. - These will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : Good working knowledge of specific Department of State and associated agencies regulations which govern receiving ; how to prepare standard documents, such as shipping discrepancy reports, requests for exoneration.

TO APPLY :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and

2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form

DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, or service and training certificates. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications.

Any application not fully completed will not be considered.

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for Supply Clerk (Receiving) - VA# 05/2017 - FSN 05

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY : The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State also strives to achieve equal employment opportunity in all personnel operations through continuing diversity enhancement programs. The EEO complaint procedure is not available to individuals who believe they have been denied equal opportunity based upon marital status or political affiliation. Individuals with such complaints should avail themselves of the appropriate grievance procedures, remedies for prohibited personnel practices, and/or courts for relief.