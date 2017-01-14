CAN 2017 : Le Calendrier du 1er tour

Samedi 14 janvier (groupe A) –
Gabon – Guinée-Bissau à Libreville, à 16h TU
Burkina Faso – Cameroun à Libreville, à 19h TU
Dimanche 15 janvier (groupe B) –
Algérie – Zimbabwe à Franceville, à 16h TU
Tunisie – Sénégal à Franceville, à 19h TU
Lundi 16 janvier (groupe C) –
Côte d’Ivoire – Togo à Oyem, à 16h TU
RD Congo – Maroc à Oyem, à 19h TU
Mardi 17 janvier (groupe D) –
Ghana – Ouganda à Port-Gentil, à 16h TU
Mali – Egypte à Port-Gentil, à 19h TU
Mercredi 18 janvier (groupe A) –
Gabon – Burkina Faso à Libreville, à 16h TU
Cameroun – Guinée-Bissau à Libreville, à 19h TU
Jeudi 19 janvier (groupe B) –
Algérie – Tunisie à Franceville, à 16h TU
Sénégal – Zimbabwe à Franceville, à 19h TU
Vendredi 20 janvier (groupe C) –
Côte d’Ivoire – RD Congo à Oyem, à 16h TU
Maroc – Togo à Oyem, à 19h TU
Samedi 21 janvier (groupe D) –
Ghana – Mali à Port-Gentil, à 16h TU
Egypte – Ouganda à Port-Gentil, à 19h TU
Dimanche 22 janvier (groupe A) –
Cameroun – Gabon à Libreville, à 19h TU
Guinée-Bissau – Burkina Faso à Franceville, à 19h TU
Lundi 23 janvier (groupe B) –
Sénégal – Algérie à Franceville, à 19h TU
Zimbabwe – Tunisie à Libreville, à 19h TU
Mardi 24 janvier (groupe C) –
Maroc – Côte d’Ivoire à Oyem, à 19h TU
Togo – RD Congo à Port-Gentil, 19h TU
Mercredi 25 janvier (groupe D) –
Egypte – Ghana à Port-Gentil, à 19h TU
Ouganda – Mali à Oyem, à 19h TU