Le Cabinet CRI recrute pour le compte de PLAN INTERNATIONAL BURKINA FASO

Established in Burkina Faso since 1976, Plan International works to advance children’s rights and equality for girls, especially those who are excluded or marginalized through the implementation of development programs and projects that offer lasting benefits in collaboration with the communities in which these children live.

The latest Country Strategy (CS) for Burkina for the period 2016 – 2020 is under revision to align with the global strategy. The new country strategy aims at reaching out 6 000 000 children through advocacy and influencing actions with authorities and strategic partners. It has a country annual budget of over 13 million Euros, a team of 100 full time staff, a caseload of about 41,300 enrolled children and a large grants portfolio from bilateral and multilateral donors.

In this context, Plan International Burkina Faso is looking for highly qualified candidates for the following positions :

1 . A Head of Programming & Influencing

Main responsibilities include :

• Strategic planning and delivery of programmes : Review update and monitor the Country Strategy

• Influencing : Develop and implement an influencing and advocacy strategy to support partners in driving changes in policies, norms, behaviors, and practices to eliminate gender inequality, discrimination and gender based violence (GBV)

• Working with Youth : Develop strategies and mechanisms to support youth groups and movements to implement projects, carry out influencing activities and campaigns and lead change

• Resources Mobilization : Ensure relevant grants acquisition and quality grant management are in place to support the delivery of the Country Strategy

• Team management : Ensure the Programme Department is a high performing team supporting quality interventions

• Communications : Ensure Plan International Burkina’s communication/influencing portfolio is in line with the Global Comms Strategy “100 million girls learn, lead, decide and thrive” and effectively supports resource mobilisation, media requests and programme learning.

• Working in partnerships : Develop and implement effective partnership strategy

Candidate’s profile :

• Master Degree (level II) in International development, social sciences or any other relevant field of studies,

• In-depth knowledge of child-rights programming at least 10 years’ experience in related field,

• Sound understanding of integrated development issues and critical analysis of child poverty

• Demonstrated experience and understanding of the complexities of working in conflict and fragile situations and how to effectively deliver commitments while minimizing security risks

• Knowledge of development issues, trends, challenges and opportunities and implications to community development

• Demonstrated knowledge of strategic planning processes

• Knowledge of effective participatory Monitoring, Evaluation and Research systems and processes

• Fluency in French and good working knowledge of English



2. A Head of Programme Quality Implementation

- Main responsibilities include :

• Support the Programme Influence & Impact areas in program planning and implementation.

• Ensure quality programme planning, monitoring and evaluation

• Support the implementation of Sponsorship commitments

• Coordinate the implementation of Plan International Child Centered Community Development (CCCD) approach in the Country

• Ensure effective team management

- Candidate’s profile :

• Master (level II) in Development Studies, Management, Social Sciences or any other relevant field of studies

• At least 5 years’ experience in related managerial position with solid supervisory and support skills

• Understanding of country’s development issues, trends, challenges and opportunities and implications to community development

• Demonstrated experience as a development professional in planning, monitoring, evaluating programs and managing pool of technical support

• Networking experience with development organizations in the country and at the international level

• Proven experience in a similar managerial position level in a reputable international organization

• Understands Plan’s work, and implements processes and practices that support achievement of organizational objectives

• Good understanding of field realities

• Speaks, reads and writes English fluently.

3. A Grants Coordinator



Main responsibilities include :

• Assist the Grant and Business Development Manager (G&BDM) to monitor and follow-up on grants related issues related to assigned grants portfolio

• Assist in securing of appropriate funding, maintaining grants documentation and databases, producing monitoring reports on ongoing grants and supporting field staff to ensure that grants are implemented in line with the contractual agreement.

• Monitor closely the project logical frameworks and the overall progress in the realization of the outcomes of each of the grant funded projects to ensure effective contribution to the development of more detailed learning system

- Candidate’s profile :

• Master’s degree (level I) in Project Management, International Development, Social Sciences

• Have at least three years of work experience

• Excellent understanding of management of big donor grants

• Excellent understanding of financial tracking and project cost control processes

• Good understanding of EC, GAC and DFID procedures and requirements in securing grants funding

• Good understanding of project logical framework and monitoring and evaluation systems

• Excellent understanding of the developmental issues in Burkina Faso and globally

• Good understanding of fund raising opportunities and mapping out strategies to secure donor grants

• Innovative, practical and field oriented for the implementation of grants projects

• Basic knowledge in budget preparations and management,

• Speaks, reads and writes English fluently.

Contrat type, compensation, location : Fixed term 1 year renewable, attractive compensation package, Ouagadougou

How to apply :

Interested candidates are requested to send their application to the cabinet CRI located in Ouaga 2000, on the Bila Kaboré Avenue facing the pharmacy ‘le Rocher or by email at recrut.cri@gmail.com (Specify the job applied for in the subject of your email)

Send an application letter and a comprehensive CV (in English) + 3 reference person’s contact details to the ‘Cabinet’ CRI Managing Director

A certified copy of the diploma is required

Copies of work certificates (Non substantiated work experiences will not be considered)

For a full description of the position, please consult the following website : www.yonsassociates.com,

For further information, please call 25 47 64 01 or 51 22 46 39,

Applications are collected from Monday to Friday 08 h 00 à 12 h 30 et de 15 h 00 à 17 h 00,

Closing date : Friday 14 July 2017 at 5.00 p.m.

Recruitement process : Pre-selection based on application package followed by a series of tests

NB : Certificate of eligibility are not accepted by CRI and the applications’ package remain the property of CRI

Plan is an equal opportunities employer, committed to the protection of children and gender equity and our recruitment procedure reflect this. Plan is a nonsmoking environment. Female candidates are encouraged

For further information about Plan, please visit our websites at www.plan-international.org

Le Cabinet CRI (COMPETENCE-RECRUTEMENT-INTERIM) recrute pour le compte de l’Organisation Non Gouvernementale (ONG) PLAN INTERNATIONAL BURKINA FASO.

Installé au Burkina Faso depuis 1976, Plan International œuvre pour faire progresser les droits des enfants et l’égalité pour les filles en particulier ceux qui sont exclus ou marginalisés, à travers la mise en œuvre de programmes et projets de développement qui offrent des avantages durables en collaboration avec les communautés dans lesquelles vivent ces enfants.

La dernière Stratégie de pays (CS) pour le Burkina pour la période 2016-2020 est en révision afin de s’aligner sur la stratégie mondiale. La nouvelle stratégie cible 6 000 000 d’enfants à travers des actions de plaidoyers et d’influence auprès des autorités et des partenaires stratégiques avec un budget annuel de plus de 13 millions d’euros, une équipe de 100 employés à temps plein, un nombre d’enfants sponsorisés d’environ 41 300 et un large portefeuille de subventions de bailleurs de fonds bilatéraux et multilatéraux.

Dans cette dynamique, Plan International Burkina Faso recherche des candidats (es) hautement qualifiés (es) pour occuper les postes suivants :

4. A. Un (e) Conseiller/ère genre, droit et protection de l’enfant

Il/elle sera spécifiquement chargé(e) de :

• Conduire et mettre en œuvre la Politique Genre et Inclusion/ Protection et Droits de l’enfant

• Participer à la mise en œuvre de la stratégie pays et de son suivi

• Positionner Plan International Burkina Faso comme une organisation leader et influente dans la promotion du genre

• S’assurer de la qualité des programmes par la délivrance d’un appui technique systématique vers le niveau opérationnel

• Coordonner le mouvement mondial Because I Am A Girl (BIAAG) au Burkina Faso

• Contribuer à la mobilisation des ressources

Profil requis :

• Etre titulaire d’un diplôme de niveau maîtrise (BAC + 4) en sciences sociales (Sociologie, Psychologie, Droit, Histoire, Géographie, Anthropologie, Philosophie),

• Avoir une expérience professionnelle d’au moins cinq (05) ans dans le domaine du genre, de la protection et des droits de l’enfant, des Violences Basées sur le Genre et dans la conduite de plaidoyers et campagnes nationales,

• Avoir une excellente connaissance des politiques internationales et nationales et des pratiques dans le secteur thématique.

5 A. Un (e) Spécialiste achats et logistique

Il/elle sera spécifiquement chargé(e) de :

• Assurer la planification administrative et budgétaire et participer activement aux travaux de clôture d’exercice fiscal

• Assurer la gestion de la chaine d’approvisionnement dans le respect des normes, standards et procédures de l’Organisation

• Assurer la coordination optimale de la logistique pour la mise en œuvre des projets et programmes de qualité

• Assurer que les mécanismes de contractualisation et de gestion des risques légaux existent et sont de nature à protéger les actifs de l’Organisation

• Contribuer à la gestion et au développement de son équipe

Profil requis :

• Etre titulaire d’un diplôme de niveau maîtrise (BAC + 4) en Passation de Marchés et/ou Logistique, Gestion, Business Administration,

• Avoir une expérience professionnelle d’au moins sept (7) ans dans le domaine de la Passation des Marchés, de la Logistique, de l’Administration,

• Avoir occupé un poste de cadre de préférence dans une organisation internationale de développement.

6. A. Un (e) Assistant (e) achats et logistique

Il/elle sera spécifiquement chargé(e) de :

• Gérer les tâches liées aux achats

• Contribuer à la gestion de la logistique

Profil requis :

• Avoir un diplôme de niveau Bac + 2 en Administration, Transit, Logistique, Comptabilité, Droit,

• Avoir une expérience professionnelle d’au moins cinq (5) ans dans le domaine des achats et de la logistique,

• Avoir une formation complémentaire dans les domaines spécifiques des achats et de la logistique serait un atout.

Nature du Contrat, rémunération, lieu d’affectation : CDD, 1 an renouvelable, conditions salariales et avantages sociaux compétitifs, lieu d’affectation : Ouagadougou

Composition du dossier :

Une lettre de motivation adressée à la Directrice Générale du cabinet CRI,

Un curriculum vitae détaillé en français + le contact de trois (03) personnes de référence,

Une copie légalisée du diplôme exigé,

Une copie non légalisée des attestations de travail (les expériences non attestées ne seront pas prises en compte).

Dépôt et clôture des candidatures

L’avis de recrutement et les descriptions de poste détaillés sont disponibles au cabinet CRI et sur le site : www.yonsassociates.com,

Les candidats intéressés sont priés de déposer leur dossier de candidature au cabinet CRI situé à Ouaga 2000, sur l’Avenue Bila Kaboré en face de la pharmacie le Rocher ou d’envoyer par email à recrut.cri@gmail.com (préciser l’intitulé du poste en objet de votre mail),

Pour toute information complémentaire, appelez le 25 47 64 01 ou le 51 22 46 39,

Les dossiers sont reçus du lundi au vendredi de 08 h 00 à 12 h 30 et de 15 h 00 à 17 h 00,

La date limite de réception des candidatures est fixée au vendredi 14 juillet 2017 à 17h00,

Processus du recrutement : présélection sur dossier suivie d’une phase de sélection,

NB : les attestations d’admissibilité ne sont pas acceptées par le cabinet CRI et les dossiers demeurent la propriété du Cabinet.

Plan a adopté une politique de protection de l’enfant qui fait partie intégrante de ses procédures de recrutement. Plan est un environnement non-fumeur. Les candidatures féminines sont encouragées.

Pour plus d’information sur Plan International, voir les sites web suivants : www.plan-international.org and www.plan-burkina.org