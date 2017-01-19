VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17 - 04 : Switchboard Operator

The U.S. Mission in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for one (01) position of Switchboard Operator in the Information Management Office.

Opening Date : January 20, 2017

Closing Date : February 02, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 6,058,370 p.a. (Starting Salary) (Position Grade : FSN-04)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

The incumbent serves as the Embassy Switchboard Operator and Consolidated Information Resource Management clerk. S/he provides switchboard service for all Embassy personnel and acts as the IRM "one stop shop" for services. Direct supervision is provided by the Mailroom Supervisor and general supervision by the American Information Management Officer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

1. EDUCATION : Completion of secondary education required.

2. EXPERIENCE : One to two years of general office experience required.

3. LANGUAGE : Level III (Working Knowledge) speaking and writing English is required. Level III (Working Knowledge) speaking and writing French is required. English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES Pleasant speaking voice and clear enunciations ; ability to remember, and number ; pleasant and courteous manners at all times ; ability to exercise patience and tact in dealing with problems. Basic computer skills required. - These will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : Basic understanding of office procedures and Windows software programs. TO APPLY : A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered : 1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and 2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments :

1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, or service and training certificates. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note : - Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications. - Any application not fully completed will not be considered. - All applications received after the deadline will not be considered. - All applications must be for an open/advertised position. - Only short listed applicants will be contacted. - Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to : U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou Attn : Human Resources Office Application for Switchboard Operator - VA# 04/2017 - FSN 04 01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000 Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873 E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY : The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State also strives to achieve equal employment opportunity in all personnel operations through continuing diversity enhancement programs. The EEO complaint procedure is not available to individuals who believe they have been denied equal opportunity based upon marital status or political affiliation. Individuals with such complaints should avail themselves of the appropriate grievance procedures, remedies for prohibited personnel practices, and/or courts for relief.