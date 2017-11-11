VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT : USAID Project Management Specialist (Health)

The USAID in Ouagadougou IS INVITING APPLICATIONS FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITION : USAID Project Management Specialist (Health) (Position is open to all Burkina nationals and those eligible for permanent residence and authorization to work in Burkina Faso)

BASIC FUNCTIONS OF THE POSITION :

This position covers all aspects of project management, including the design of new activities ; the management of contracts and grants awarded to implementing partner organizations ; the monitoring and evaluation of program progress, and the reporting of program results ; and liaising with all sections of the Ministry of Health, including the : National Directorate of Public Health, the National Directory for Provision of Health services, the Department of Community Health, the Disease Control Department, the Laboratories, Nutrition Directorate, the Family Health Directorate, Department of Studies and Statics, National Malaria Control Program, National HIV/AIDS program, Research Institutions, the Central Medical Stores, National Neglected Tropical Diseases program, Expanded Program on Immunization, National Tuberculosis Program, all Health technical secretariat and permanent secretariat, Directorate of health care as well as other Ministries that includes the Ministry of Animal Resources, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Wildlife, the Ministry of Agriculture and all other Ministries working with the Ministry of Health on the “One Health” Approach.

This position will actively participate in all aspects of the overall Health Office with a focus on results, teamwork, participation, empowerment, accountability, and customer focus. The position will be liaising as well with numerous counterparts that include international donors, implementing partners, technical experts and other USG agencies active in health programming in Burkina Faso.

The complete position description listing all of the duties and responsibilities may be obtained under Career section of USAID website at https://bf.usembassy.gov/embassy/jobs/

CLOSING DATE : December 1st, 2017

Applicants must submit the following documents to be considered :

• A cover letter

• An AID 302-3 form (form can be found on this website) : https://www.usaid.gov/forms/aid-302-3

• A detailed resume

• 3 References

• Copies of relevant degrees

All the above mentioned documents are REQUIRED, must be prepared in ENGLISH and should be addressed as follows : Attention of the Human Resources Office, US Embassy, Ouagadougou at : HROouaga@state.gov

NOTE : Please include the Reference of the Vacancy Announcement you are applying for.

ONLY SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.

