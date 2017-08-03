VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17/022 : PLUMBER FOREMAN

The U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking individuals for the position of

one Plumber Foreman in the Facilities Management Section.

Opening Date : August 04, 2017

Closing Date : August 17, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates/All Sources

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 8,201,629 p.a. (Starting Salary)

(Position Grade : FSN-06)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

Under the general supervision of the Residential Maintenance Supervisor, the incumbent is Post’s subject matter expert on plumbing issues and is responsible for coordinating and supervising the work of employees engaged in the plumbing trades at the residences. The incumbent is responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repair of the plumbing systems in the 45 U.S. Government owned and leased residential properties in Ouagadougou. Installation, maintenance, and repair of plumbing systems in over 45 U.S. Government owned and leased residential properties in Ouagadougou.

Required Qualifications :

NOTE : All applicants must address each selection criterion detailed below with specific and comprehensive information supporting each item. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not qualified.

• Education :

The position requires completion of primary school and completion of vocational school training required.

● Work Experience :

Minimum of 5 years full journeyman mechanic experience in plumbing to include one year as a foreman or supervisor.

• Language Proficiency :

French Level III (good working knowledge) is required. English Level III (good working knowledge) is required. English language skill will be tested.

• Job Knowledge :

A thorough knowledge of plumbing procedures, plumbing fixtures, plumbing components, local plumbing codes and local laws is required. Also knowledge of construction, maintenance and safety procedures.

• Skills and Abilities :

Must be skilled in the proper use and selection of materials, tools and equipment associated with plumbing, including the safe use and operation of pipe threading and power cutting equipment. Must be able to perform all job activities and duties in a responsible manner to avoid the creation of safety or health hazards. Must be able to lift 40kg, climb ladders, and work in confined spaces. Must possess basic computer skills to include Microsoft Office Suite. Must possess a valid driver’s license. These will be tested.

TO APPLY :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and

2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form

DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, service, trainings ; essays. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications.

Any application not fully completed will not be considered.

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

PLUMBER FOREMAN, VA# 022/2017- FSN 06

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000 /Avenue Sembene Ousmane,

Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

The US Mission in Ouagadougou provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.