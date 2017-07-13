VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17 - 17 : PROPERTY SUPERVISOR

The U.S. Mission in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for one (01) position of Property Supervisor in the General Services Office (GSO).

Opening Date : July 14, 2017

Closing Date : July 27, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 12,407,072 p.a. (Starting Salary)

(Position Grade : FSN-08)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

This position is part of the General Services Office (GSO) of the Management Section. Incumbent reports to the EFM GSO Assistant, and then to the GSO. The position is responsible for the day-to-day operation of two warehouses : the expendable supplies warehouse located on the Embassy compound, and the non-expendable property warehouse located off compound. Incumbent supervises nine warehousemen and six storekeepers/supply clerks.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

1. EDUCATION : 2 years university studies is required

2. EXPERIENCE : Three years of business administration experience required. One year supervisory experience is also required.

3. LANGUAGE. Level III (Good Working Knowledge) speaking/writing/reading proficiency in English and level IV (Fluent) speaking/writing/reading proficiency in French is required.

English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES Must be able to direct and supervise supply functions efficiently. Must be tactful, yet effective, in dealings with American employees and family members regarding household furnishings and equipment. Must be able to work under time pressure to meet deadlines. Must have basic computer skills in Microsoft Word and Excel. Possession of a valid driver’s license is required.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : General knowledge of business procedures and regulations, including management of written records is required.

TO APPLY :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and

2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form

DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, or service and training certificates. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications.

Any application not fully completed will not be considered.

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for Property Supervisor - VA# 17/2017 - FSN 08

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

