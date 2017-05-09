Offre d’emploi : Sales Engineer

Job Title : Sales Engineer

Company : Confidential

Location : Ouagadougou

Reporting To : The Country Manager, West Africa

A reputable company involved in providing specialist procurement and technical services to the mining & quarry, construction & processing industries is looking for a Sales Engineer

Job Profile

The Sales Engineer’s job involves developing "account-gaining" strategies and providing product sales support. The Sales Engineer researches, understands the customer needs, and determines the overall business and technical sale solution. This individual will be part of the internal technical resource to set up and deliver demonstrations and presentations for the core products. The main duty is to understand the customer needs and combine them with all product offers to determine solutions that will provide value to the potential customer. Successful candidates will serve as the Business Development Manager for the entire products portfolio.

Responsibilities :

• Conceptualize and communicate how the company’s products and services affect opportunities within potential customers

• Perform customer needs assessments and solution finding sessions

• Define the optimal product mix to address requirements of prospect business

• Interface with customers and provide responses for product and technical requests

• Participate at conferences, tradeshows, and other events as required by Sales Management

• Demonstrate an in-depth understanding of the company products, functions, features and benefits

• Associate or build relationships with user groups, industry groups, etc.

• Prepare and present demonstrations of all core product offerings

• Prospect for customers

Skills and Specifications

• Proven success in selling solutions to both technical and business buyers

• Able to make effective presentations or demonstrations

• Able to prioritize work in multi-tasking environment

• Able to meet deadlines and follow up on commitments

• Strong selling and sales aptitude

• Effective verbal, written and presentation skills

• Knowledge of the market research industry and customer feedback trends

• Customer focused and paying attention to detail

• Willingness and ability to travel when necessary

• Strong Managerial Skills

Education and Qualifications :

• A degree/HND in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Engineering or related fields

• Prior Technical Sales Experience (At least 3 years)

• Prior Managerial Experience

Essential :

Valid Driving License.

Must reside in or around Ouagadougou

Applications

• job application letter to Mr. CEO CAAFER International SA

• Résumé

• Cover letter

• Proofs of work experiences (certificates or attestation)

• Copy of degrees

Applications must be submitted at CAAFER International SA in Ouagadougou, on Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 1st floor of Camille Pharmacy.

Deadline : 17th may 2017 at 17h00

Phone : 25 36 60 62

Opening hours from 08h to 12h30 and from 15h to 18h