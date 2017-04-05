VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17 - 11 : Information specialist position

The U.S. Mission in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for (01) position of Information Specialist in the Public Diplomacy Section (PD).

Opening Date : March 30, 2017

Closing Date : April 11, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 17,430,003 p.a. (Starting Salary)

(Position Grade : FSN-10)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

The incumbent serves as principal advisor to the Public Affairs Officer (PAO) and the Front Office on all media relations, press outreach and reporting in Burkina Faso. S/he is responsible for the planning and implementation of all media activities - press conferences, public events, and media professional development - in support of the Mission’s objectives. The incumbent oversees digital engagement for the Mission. S/he is the senior contact in charge of maintaining relationships with the leadership levels of national media.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

1. EDUCATION : University degree (specialized training in press and publications, writing, radio or television, a college degree in the liberal arts, political science, economics, communication journalism, international relations, public relations or related fields with specialized training in press and publications, writing, radio, or television) is required.

2. EXPERIENCE : Minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in the communications media as a journalist, radio broadcaster, audio-visual specialist, or a combination of similar experience. The requirement is for experience and contacts within the press and those that control/own the press.

3. LANGUAGE : : Level IV (fluent) in written and spoken English and Level IV (fluent) in written and spoken French is required. English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES : Ability to develop and maintain access to high-level target audience contacts among journalists, editors, radio and TV station managers, news directors, and government officials. Ability to foresee the need, conduct research, writes, and produces informational materials on the full spectrum of Mission activities. Ability to organize, plan and implement public programs. Use of MS Office, desktop publishing and other media software. - These will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : Extensive knowledge of host country’s media, political, economic, social and educational institutions. Extensive contacts within the spectrum of political parties, mass media, government, cultural, labor and business circles.

TO APPLY :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and

2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form

DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, service, trainings ; essays. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications.

Any application not fully completed will not be considered.

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for INFORMATION SPECIALIST POSITION-VA# 11/2017 - FSN 10

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

