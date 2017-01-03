VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17 - 03 : Investigator position

The U.S. Mission in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for three (03) positions of Foreign Service National Investigator (FSNI) in the Regional Security Office (RSO).

Opening Date : January 04, 2017

Closing Date : January 18, 2017

Open to : all interested candidates

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY : *Ordinarily Resident (OR) : CFA 12,407,072 p.a. (Starting Salary)

(Position Grade : FSN-08)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

Incumbent serves as a case manager for all LES personal suitability and criminal investigations. Initiates and monitors LES recertification cases. Reviews completed investigations conducted by the Security Investigators to ensure accuracy and compliance with DOS regulations and standards prior to submission to the RSO for adjudication. He/She serves as the primary liaison between the RSO and the host government.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

1. EDUCATION : University degree or Licence equivalent in general studies.

2. EXPERIENCE : Five years of law enforcement, military, legal or security investigative experience is required.

3. LANGUAGE : Level III (fluency) speaking and writing English is required.

Level IV (fluency) speaking and writing French is required.

English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES Ability to maintain extensive contacts with officials of various local agencies. Ability to exercise initiative and resourcefulness in obtaining information or evidence. Ability to draft precise reports in English and in the host country language. - These will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : Knowledge of local government operations, especially regarding security and law enforcement. Must be able to operate a variety of vehicles, including pick-up truck, car, motorcycle, etc. Must have valid driver’s license for operating all types of vehicles. Must know and understand the inner working of the host nation security services as well as the procedures and policies.

-OR-

1. EDUCATION : Completion of Secondary School.

2. EXPERIENCE : Nine years of experience in law enforcement, military, legal or security investigative experience is required.

3. LANGUAGE : Level III (fluency) speaking and writing English is required.

Level IV (fluency) speaking and writing French is required.

English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES Ability to maintain extensive contacts with officials of various local agencies. Ability to exercise initiative and resourcefulness in obtaining information or evidence. Ability to draft precise reports in English and in the host country language. - These will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : Knowledge of local government operations, especially regarding security and law enforcement. Must be able to operate a variety of vehicles, including pick-up truck, car, motorcycle, etc.

Must have valid driver’s license for operating all types of vehicles. Must know and understand the inner working of the host nation security services as well as the procedures and policies.

TO APPLY :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. New form : Application for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member –DS-174 completed in English ; (available on the Embassy Web site or request a copy at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy), and

2. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form

DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments :

1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, service, trainings ; essays.

2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications.

Any application not fully completed will not be considered.

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Any application not signed will not be considered.

Submit application to :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for INVESTIGATORS- FSNI, VA# 03/2017 - FSN 08

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY : The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State also strives to achieve equal employment opportunity in all personnel operations through continuing diversity enhancement programs. The EEO complaint procedure is not available to individuals who believe they have been denied equal opportunity based upon marital status or political affiliation. Individuals with such complaints should avail themselves of the appropriate grievance procedures, remedies for prohibited personnel practices, and/or courts for relief.