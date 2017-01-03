VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17- 02 : USAID Agriculture Specialist

Opening Date : January 04, 2017

Closing Date : February 03, 2017

Open to : All Interested Candidates / All Sources

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours per week)

*Ordinarily Resident (OR) : Position Grade : FSN-11

CFA 20,979,696 p.a. (Starting Salary)

Not-Ordinarily Resident (NOR) : FP-04

*Final grade/step for NORs will be determined by Washington

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT (OR) APPLICANTS (See Appendix A for definition) MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :



The Agriculture Specialist will provide technical assistance to the USAID Burkina Faso Office, specifically the Food Security Team, by contributing to the management and oversight of projects within the agriculture portfolio and within the new RISE intitative. S/he will be work to improve the liason between USAID and other donor and Burkina Faso couterparts working on agriculture and food security. In his or her capacity, s/he will oversee a set of concerted measures at both macro and micro-economic levels, aimed at ensuring Burkina Faso’s food security. Successful execution of these duties requires that the Agriculture Specialists maintain constant and extensive conta,0cts with other USAID Burkina Faso staff, specifically the Food for Peace Specialists for inter-office coordination, other USAID offices (Dakar, Accra, Niamey, Washington) for overall Mission coordination of activities, other donor development partners for cohesion, coordination and to avoid duplications, and when Government of Burkina Faso counterparts, including at senior levels.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED :

1. EDUCATION : A Master degree related to agriculture (economics, marketing, production, soil science, and other agricultural fields) is required.

2. EXPERIENCE : A minimum of five years of progressively more responsible experience managing and implementing programs related to agriculture growth/food security through agricultural productivity. Knowledge of Burkina Faso’s agriculture and economic reforms is required. Previous experience conducting program oversight is valuable (monitoring and evaluation in particular). Previous experience working with representatives of the donor community is an advantage. Past experience working with USAID programs, other donor-funded programs, and/or with local NGOs would be very advantageous

3. LANGUAGE : Level IV speaking and writing French and English is required and will be tested. Knowledge of one or more local languages is encouraged. – English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES : Excellent leadership, communications and interpersonal skills. Must be able to work effectively with a broad range of USG personnel and partners, and have demonstrated skills in donor coordination and collaboration.

• Ability to work both independently and in a team environment to achieve consensus on policy, program and administrative matters is a must. Must have proven ability to communicate clearly and concisely – both orally and in writing in English and in French.

Demonstrated ability to make sensitive oral presentations logically and persuasively to senior USG and GOBF officials and other donors. Excellent verbal communication skills, tact and diplomacy are required to establish and develop sustainable working relationships at the highest level and to create a high level of trust with public/private organizations. Verbal communication skills are also used to negotiate activity plans and resolve activity implementation issues with counterparts, partners and team members. Ability to communicate technical information to finance and non-finance audiences. Excellent written communication skills are required to prepare regular and ad hoc reports, activity documentation and briefing papers. Excellent computer skills (MS word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook, Access, and other relevant software) are required. Good computer skills are required to implement, analyze, and monitor, and manage activity goals, inputs, outcomes, and achievements, both program and impact- These skills will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : In-depth professional-level knowledge of development principles, concepts, and practices in Agriculture programming. Knowledge and understanding of the economic, political, social and cultural characteristics of Burkina Faso ; and the economic development problems, resources, and resource constraints, and development prospects and priorities of Burkina Faso.

• Comprehensive knowledge of agriculture programs and policies, agricultural trade and food policies, land tenure and macro-economic, legal and policy framework of the GOBF, specifically as it relates to agriculture development.

Broad knowledge of current political, social, economic and strategic factors in Burkina Faso and an excellent understanding of the complexity of Burkina Faso organizational structure, bureaucracy and the reform processes which are on-going.

• Considerable familiarity with approaches and goals of development organizations and other partners and their approaches to Agriculture programs. Must have an understanding of the changing direction of the Agriculture sector in Burkina Faso.

• Knowledge and understanding of the organization and respective roles of the different branches in the GOBF, in order to enhance effective communication, and to develop consensus on program/project strategy and implementation plans. Broad understanding of the GOBF financial management system with particular emphasis on the Ministry of Agriculture and of Animal Resources.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION : The complete position description listing all of the duties and responsibilities may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office at HROouaga@state.gov.

HOW TO APPLY : Applicants must submit the following documents to be considered :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. Universal Application for Employment (UAE) (Form DS-174), completed in English which is available on the Embassy Web site and at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy)

2. A current resume or curriculum vitae in English that provides the same information as a DS-174 ; plus

3. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, or service, trainings ; essays. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications for their records.

All applications must be submitted in English.

Applications that are not completed in English will not be considered

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

SUBMIT APPLICATION TO :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for USAID AGRICULTURE SPECIALIST VA# 02/2017- FSN 11

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

Burkina Faso

