VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT # 17- 01 : Senior Laboratory Advisor

The Centers for Decease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Senior Laboratory Advisor.

Opening Date : January 04, 2017

Closing Date : January 18, 2017

Open to : All Interested Candidates / All Sources

Work Schedule : Full-time (40 hours per week)

*Ordinarily Resident (OR) : Position Grade : FSN-12

CFA 27,122,179 p.a. (Starting Salary)

Not-Ordinarily Resident (NOR) : FP-03

*Final grade/step for NORs will be determined by Washington

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT (OR) APPLICANTS (See Appendix A for definition) MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION :

Serves as a senior scientific and technical advisor to agency officials, host country Ministry of Health, implementing partners and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the planning and strengthening of laboratory programs and activities. Responsibilities include program development, monitoring, reporting and close collaboration with partners to ensure that all research and analysis in laboratories are carried out in accordance with program objectives and internationally recognized best practices. Partners include other agencies, host government ministries, International Organizations (IO) and Non-Governmental Organizations involved in GHSA.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED :

1. EDUCATION : Doctoral level degree or host country equivalent in medicine, biology, microbiology, or chemistry is required.

2. EXPERIENCE : A minimum of five years of work in public health laboratory testing procedures and systems is required.

3. LANGUAGE : Level IV (fluency - speaking/reading/writing) in English is required.

Level IV (fluency-speaking/reading/writing) in French is required - English language skill will be tested

4. SKILLS AND ABILITIES : Required skills include : (1) ability to analyze and discuss program design, management, implementation, and evaluation of lab systems, including use of reliable and valid instruments, and methods for data collection, analysis and reports ; (2) ability to lead project teams and workgroups and develop effective working relationships with national and international partners ; (3) Oral and written communications, exercising tact and ingenuity to navigate highly complex settings ; (4) statistics and data analysis - These skills will be tested.

5. JOB KNOWLEDGE : Required knowledge and/or experience : (1)Advanced laboratory techniques including comprehensive laboratory diagnostic procedures and associated technologies (2)understanding of current communicable disease issues ; (3)comprehensive knowledge of host government laboratory facilities, health care system and structures including policies, program priorities and regulations ; (4)multi-disciplinary team management techniques (5) overall administrative requirements (budget, contracts, coags, etc) .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION : The complete position description listing all of the duties and responsibilities may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office at HROouaga@state.gov.

HOW TO APPLY : Applicants must submit the following documents to be considered :

A) - Required forms : Interested applicants for this position must submit the following, or the application will not be considered :

1. Universal Application for Employment (UAE) (Form DS-174), completed in English which is available on the Embassy Web site and at S/C.A.C west side entrance of the Embassy)

2. A current resume or curriculum vitae in English that provides the same information as a DS-174 ; plus

3. Candidates who claim U.S. Veterans preference must provide a copy of their Form DD-214 with their application.

B) - Required documentation/attachments : 1). photocopies of attestations/certificates of work, or service, trainings ; essays. 2). photocopies of diplomas, degrees, awards earned that address the qualification requirements of the position as listed above.

Note :

Applicants should retain original copies of all documentation which accompanies their applications for their records.

All applications must be submitted in English.

Applications that are not completed in English will not be considered

All applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

SUBMIT APPLICATION TO :

U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou

Attn : Human Resources Office

Application for SENIOR LABORATORY ADVISOR, VA# 01/2017 - FSN 12

01 B.P. 35 Ouagadougou 01, Secteur 15, Ouaga 2000

Avenue Sembene Ousmane, Rue 15.873

E-mail : HROouaga@state.gov

Phone : (226) 25-49-54-98

Burkina Faso

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY : The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State also strives to achieve equal employment opportunity in all personnel operations through continuing diversity enhancement programs. The EEO complaint procedure is not available to individuals who believe they have been denied equal opportunity based upon marital status or political affiliation. Individuals with such complaints should avail themselves of the appropriate grievance procedures, remedies for prohibited personnel practices, and/or courts for relief.