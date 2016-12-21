the Fulbright and Humphrey exchange programs from December 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017

• mercredi 21 décembre 2016 à 02h00min

THE EMBASSY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Announces the annual competition for the Fulbright and Humphrey exchange programs from December 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017. Information and application form can be found at : https://bf.usembassy.gov

Public information sessions are held from 15h to 17h every Wednesday from now until January 25 at USTA ZAD (2 blocks behind SIAO).