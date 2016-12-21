the Fulbright and Humphrey exchange programs from December 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017

mercredi 21 décembre 2016 à 02h00min

THE EMBASSY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Announces the annual competition for the Fulbright and Humphrey exchange programs from December 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017. Information and application form can be found at : https://bf.usembassy.gov
Public information sessions are held from 15h to 17h every Wednesday from now until January 25 at USTA ZAD (2 blocks behind SIAO).

RÈagissez ‡ cet article Réagissez
the Fulbright and Humphrey exchange programs from December 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017
Imprimer l'article

Recommander cette page

Un message, un commentaire ?

modération a priori

Attention, votre message n’apparaîtra qu’après avoir été relu et approuvé.

Qui êtes-vous ?
Ajoutez votre commentaire ici

  • Ce formulaire accepte les raccourcis SPIP [->url] {{gras}} {italique} <quote> <code> et le code HTML <q> <del> <ins>. Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

Articles de la même rubrique

Newsletter

Chaque matin, recevez gratuitement toute l'actualité du jour par mail. Inscrivez-vous à la newsletter

LeFaso.net
A propos..
Flux  RSS 2.0
Plan du site
Nous contacter
Condition d'utilisation
Responsabilité
Cookies et cache
Version mobile
Publicité
Partenariat
LeFaso.net © 2003-2016 LeFaso.net ne saurait être tenu responsable des contenus "articles" provenant des sites externes partenaires.
Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés